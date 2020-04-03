Chemung Canal Trust Company announces changes to Branch Office Hours

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) announced that, effective Saturday, April 4th, the hours of operations for some of the bank’s branch locations will be changing.

These temporary modifications are being implemented to manage the ever changing pattern of customer banking activity, as well as adhering to the social distancing guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and our local Health Departments.

A complete listing of the status of all CCTC branch offices is below. Detailed information on contact information and current branch office hours is also located on the bank’s website: www.chemungcanal.com.

Beginning April 4, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, operating through their drive-up window, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

These offices will not be open on Saturdays:

• Bath: 410 W. Morris St.

• Big Flats: 437 Maple Ave.

• Cortland: 1094 Highway 222

• Elmira: One Chemung Canal Plaza

• Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

• Horseheads: 29 Arnot Road

• Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

• Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

• Owego: 1054 State Route 17C

• Towanda, PA: 304 Main St.

• Troy, PA: 159 Canton St.

• Waverly: 405 Chemung St.

• Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

— more –

Beginning April 4, 2020, the following branch offices will be open, operating through their drive-up window, during their normal banking hours:

• Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

• Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

• Corning: 149 W. Market St.

• Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

• Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

• Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

• Owego: 203 Main St.

• Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.

• Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

The following branch offices continue to be temporarily closed for all teller transactions:

• Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

• Binghamton: 127 Court St.

• Elmira: 628 W. Church St.

• Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

Chemung Canal’s drive-up windows currently accept transactions from walk-up pedestrians, as well as drive-up clients.

The bank’s website (www.chemungcanal.com) and mobile banking app will remain fully functional, allowing clients the ability to electronically complete transactions and access their accounts, 24/7.

While the main office building is closed, employees remain accessible to clients through telephone and email, and teller transactions will continue to occur through the main office drive-up teller windows.

If you have questions, don’t hesitate to reach out to their employees either directly, via phone or email, or through our Contact Center, (800) 836-3711.

According to Anders M. Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company, “we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our clients and staff, and hope this decision will help ‘flatten the curve’ and reduce the potential exposure to the virus.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience this change may create for our clients and our staff,” Tomson said.

“This decision will allow us to continue to provide essential banking services to our clients and our communities, while at the same time helping create a banking environment that reduces potential exposure to this virus,” he added.