Chemung Canal Trust Company announces expanded hours for Drive-Up and Walk-Up services

(WETM-TV)- Chemung Canal Trust Company (CCTC) announced that, effective Tuesday, May 26, 19 of its 25 offices will be returning to their regular hours of operation.

These offices will continue accepting transactions through their drive-up windows, which are also accessible to walk-up pedestrians. The lobbies of these offices remain temporarily closed, but are available by appointment only.

According to Anders M. Tomson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Chemung Canal Trust Company, “we are excited to be returning back to regular business hours at the majority of our offices, and to accommodate the increased customer demand for in-person banking services. Although we are expanding our hours, we are committed to providing a safe and healthy banking experience for our customers and our employees by continuing to operate using our drive-up and walk-up windows.”

A complete listing of the status and hours of all CCTC branch offices is below. Detailed information is also located on the bank’s website at chemungcanal.com.

The following branch offices will be open during regular banking hours, operating through their drive-up/walk-upwindows:



• Auburn: 185 Grant Ave.

• Bath: 410 W. Morris St.

• Canton, PA: 5 W. Main St.

• Corning: 149 W. Market St.

• Cortland: 1094 Highway 222

• Elmira Heights: 100 W. McCann’s Blvd.

• Elmira: One Chemung Canal Plaza

–more–

• Horseheads: 29 Arnot Road

• Horseheads: 602 S. Main St.

• Ithaca: 304 Elmira Road

• Ithaca: 806 W. Buffalo St.

• Ithaca: 909 Hanshaw Rd.

• Montour Falls: 303 W. Main St.

• Owego: 203 Main St.

• Southport: 951 Pennsylvania Ave.

• Troy, PA: 159 Canton St.

• Vestal: 100 Rano Blvd.

• Watkins Glen: 318 N. Franklin St.

• Waverly: 405 Chemung St.

Additionally, the following branch offices remain temporarily closed, but will be available by appointment only:

• Auburn: 110 Genesee St.

• Big Flats: 437 Maple Ave.

• Binghamton: 127 Court St.

• Elmira: 628 W. Church St.

• Owego: 1054 State Route 17C

• Seneca Falls: 54 Fall St.

The ATMs at these offices are active even though the branch is temporarily closed.

Although the bank’s headquarters remains closed, employees remain accessible through telephone and email. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our employees directly via phone or email, or through our Contact Center at (800) 836-3711.