Chemung Chamber hosting “Made in Southern Tier” Manufacturing Day Expo

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – National Manufacturing Day is celebrated the 1st Friday of October each year and the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is celebrating by hosting their “Made in the Southern Tier”, Manufacturing Day Expo.

The expo which is open to middle school, high school, BOCES, and college students is a way for these young minds to get excited about the manufacturing industry and also a way to reconsider college as their only possible option, and look into trade school.

There are currently over 4,000 job openings locally in the Southern Tier, and Kamala Keeley , President and Chief Executive Officer says that that number looks to be on the rise as the age of the current workforce continues to grow.

There are 15 exhibitors scheduled to appear at the expo including The Hilliard Corporation and Kennedy Valve to name a few.

The Expo will be Friday, October 4th from 9a.m. to 2p.m. at the Greater Southern Tier BOCES which is located at 459 Philo Road in Elmira.

For more information you can visit https://www.mfgday.com/ or https://chemungchamber.org/events-programming/mfg-day/