Chemung County and the City of Elmira, end shared services of the Buildings and Grounds Department

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The negotiations between the City of Elmira and Chemung County is still on the table to figure out the logistics of shared services from the Department of Building and Grounds.

Share services between the county and the city of Elmira’s Buildings and Grounds Department are being terminated.

The Buildings and Grounds Department is responsible for providing the county with clean, safe, and attractive buildings and grounds, which includes maintenance, repair, and janitorial tasks of County-owned buildings.

The Department also oversees the operations of Park Station Campground and Recreation Center.

In late June, the county submitted paperwork to cancel the shared public services from the city, in the coming weeks the Chemung County and the City of Elmira will meet again for a final verdict that will benefit both parties and the employees involved.