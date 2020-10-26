Chemung County announces 3 more COVID-19 related deaths over the weekend

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department announcing this morning that 3 more individuals have passed away due to COVID-19 in Chemung County over the weekend.

One of the individuals was a 67-year-old male from the City of Elmira, one was a 78-year-old male from the Town of Horseheads and the last was an 86-year-old female from the Village of Horseheads.

The county sending out their condolences to the family and friends of the individuals.

According to the Chemung County Health department one of the indivuals is linked to a cluster associated with a golf course.

The County Executive and the County Health Department ask that anyone with questions call them at (607)-737-2028

