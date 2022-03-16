The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce held its Annual Economic Forum where economy, safety, infrastructure, and education were just a few topics discussed at the Arnot Mall Event Center in Horseheads.

High inflation has caused many people to rethink where their money is going while businesses begin to reinvent the way they do things, Charles Bills, President of Southern Tier Logistics, said we are truly living in a changing world.

“The opportunities for supply chain, the opportunities for manufacturing, as the world starts to deglobalize if you will, more companies are gonna start, what we call reshoring: bringing their suppliers back to their homeland if you will,” said bills.

Chemung County is rebuilding, with new funding for projects that protect and improve water quality. First Arena President, Steve Donner, said great things get accomplished when all are involved and that the arena is changing.

“The vision really looks to transition the arena to a regional facility,” said donner. “Traditionally it’s been supported locally through amateur sports and professional sports, and so our goal is to really market the facility in a 60-mile radius,” he added. “You know, drawing around from downtown and bring events that will actually bring people into Elmira,” he concluded.

Donner said he is hopeful to see how the arena will grow.

“We’ve just took it over in December, and so our first chore really was to clean up the facility, get it ready for events we’ve had,” said donner. “we’ve had a few events already,” he added. “The bulk of our fruits of our labor will probably come starting in July, August, September, October,” he concluded.

Donner said the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is strong, and its members are vibrant.