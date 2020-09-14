Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department will draw 10 names for bow hunting permits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A drawing of 10 names will be held today for a bow hunting permit.

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park.

Names, addresses, and phone numbers have been taken from Tuesday, September 1 through Thursday, September 10, 2020, for the lottery.

Those wishing to take part in the lottery must submit the following information by email to lsprague1@chemungcountyny.gov or the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department.

Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department

217 Madison Avenue

Elmira, New York 14901

607-737-2843

7:00am 3:30pm. (Closed 12:00-12:30)