Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department will draw 10 names for bow hunting permits

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A drawing of 10 names will be held today for a bow hunting permit.
The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that there will be a bow hunting permit lottery for Harris Hill Park.
Names, addresses, and phone numbers have been taken from Tuesday, September 1 through Thursday, September 10, 2020, for the lottery.
Those wishing to take part in the lottery must submit the following information by email to lsprague1@chemungcountyny.gov or the Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department.
