Chemung County Business Recovery Unit will hold a meeting for restaurants in the yellow and orange zone

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Chemung County Business Recovery Unit will be holding a zoom meeting for the food industry in the yellow and orange zones.

The meeting is for any restaurant owners and employees that are located in the yellow and orange zone.

The purpose of the meeting is to share ideas and concerns about the current status of the restaurant trade located within the zones.

Participants must be pre-registered to join the zoom conference.

Monday’s meeting will be zoom starting at noon. According to Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss, it’s still time to sign up for the event.

If you are unable to attend and would like to have your question answered e-mail at businessrecovery@chemungcountyny.gov