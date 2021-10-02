Chemung County celebrates its ninth annual fall festival in the Southern Tier

HORSEHEADS, N.Y (WETM) – The Chemung county fall festival returned for its ninth annual event at the Chemung County Fairgrounds.

The festival filled four barns with local brands, businesses, and vendors. There were over 40 vendors that participated in this year’s event.

The fall festivals organizer believe this year to be their best year yet and, the response from the community was a reflection of that.

“This year, well one the weather we can’t control, but it’s been a great beautiful day, and we had more vendors than years past, so I think people are starting to look out and to go to local events and, it’s a great thing for the county,” said Nikole Watts, Educator, Chemung County Soil and Water Conservation District

Going forward, Chemung County Fall Festival plans to add more food trucks.

