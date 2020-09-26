Chemung County Democratic Committee opens new headquarters in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A ribbon-cutting was held today for the Chemung County Democratic Committee, as they officially opened a headquarters today in downtown Elmira.

The office on College Ave will serve as office space for democratic officials and as public information space for residents wanting voting information.

The office will be open to the voting public during operating hours. There will be information about the candidates, their positions on various platforms, campaign literature, voter information, and voter registration forms, as well as candidate yard signs.

Democratic candidates running for office in 2020 include:

-Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice-President

-Tracy Mitrano for the US Congress representing New York’s 23rd Congressional DistrictLeslie Danks Burke for the New York State Senate representing the 58th District

-Randy Reid for New York State Assembly representing the 124th District

-Judge Elizabeth Garry for re-election to the New York State Supreme Court representing the 6th Judicial District

-Mike Seifert for Elmira City Constable.