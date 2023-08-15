ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Executive Chris Moss has confirmed three county departments will be moving into the former Five Star Bank building on 150 Lake Street. The Chemung County District Attorney’s Office, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Planning Department. In a unanimous vote in April, the County Legislature approved the purchase of the property for one million dollars. The money came from federal Covid-19 funding the County received from the American Rescue Plan.

The more than 50,000 square foot building and 230 space parking lot is located on 150 Lake Street and East Market Street. It sits right across several county buildings, including the District Attorney’s Office, County Legislature, and County Clerk’s Office.

“The first department to move there will be the District Attorney’s office,” Mr. Moss told 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina.

“Is that confirmed?” Dubina asked.

“You heard it from me,” Moss replied.

“Do we know when, or a timeline?”

“Look, we have a lot of work to do over there,” said Moss. “Still, we have to update our broadband capabilities, carpet, lighting and all locks have to be changed when you buy a new home or new building like that. There’s a lot that goes along with it. HVAC systems are being looked at by our people. So we’re slowly taking the building over, but I’d like to see them move before the end of the year.”

“Anything else as far as other departments that will be moving in, or is it too early to tell, besides the District Attorney’s Office?” asked Dubina.

“Certainly. The Office of Emergency Management will be moving over there, and the Planning Department will be moving over there. Those are the top three that we’re looking at whether we’ll get them all in before the end of the year. It really depends on how fast we can move with, you know, updating the building, and we have some tenants that have to find locations.”