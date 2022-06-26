CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County fairgrounds are gearing up to kick off their festivities from August 2nd through the 7th. This year, they are starting to sell tickets earlier due to a new ticket system.

“Everything is online. It allows us to do it a little bit quicker and, allows the people to pick the seats that they want by themselves. This year is our second year back after COVID. We’re looking to go bigger and better. We’re looking for local vendors to come back in. That’s our big focus right now,” Don Wainwright, Director, Chemung County Fair.

While other festivities across the Southern Tier will not happen, Chemung County Fair has managed to keep its annual event going in hopes to concentrate on more local vendors combined with more family-oriented entertainment.