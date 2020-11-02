Chemung County Health Department reports 40 new cases

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Health Departments reports more active cases in the area.

As of November 1, the county is reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19, now adding to the total number of 240 active cases in the county.

Steuben County is still currently at 146 active cases, while Schuyler County’s latest numbers show a new total of 34 active cases, 8 Of which are reported today.

In the northern tier, Bradford County’s latest numbers show 30 active cases, and Tioga County PA is confirming 2 cases.

According to the county’s website, 127 of the cases are at the Elmira Correctional Facility.

