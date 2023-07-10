ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Historical Society is celebrating its 100th birthday with a new exhibit – about itself. The exhibit, which opened Monday, is called “It’s About Time.” It gives visitors a behind-the-scenes look at the work that goes into saving and restoring historical artifacts, as well as organizing collections for display.

“The fun thing is it’s about us. It’s about the historical society,” said Bruce Whitmarsh, Director of the Chemung County Historical Society. “You know, we spend our time telling the stories of Chemung County the people the places and not about us. We’re the storyteller not the subject. This time we’re both.”

Since it was founded by Arthur Boothe in November of 1921, Whitmarsh says the Historical Society has accumulated more than 23,000 artifacts. They include everything from small household items to a 1923 American LaFrance Fire Engine.

“One of my great joys of being in this field is having people come in and say, oh, I didn’t know that. History is for everybody, and history is about everybody. Those are the stories we try to tell. George Washington and Abraham Lincoln are important historical figures, but they’re not the only historical figures, and that includes local people. Maybe you’re living in a house now where somebody local made the news in 1923. Maybe they lived in your house or you’re living in their house, however it may be. So that connection of history, you know, history is not a removed, unique thing, people of the past and people of today, we’re all still people,” said Whitmarsh.

