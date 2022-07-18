HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Department of Aging and Long Term Care is hosting its final drive-through farmers market coupon distribution.

The event is taking place on Wednesday, July 20 from 9:30 to 11:30 am at the Chemung County fairgrounds.

Coupon books will be available to those 60 years of age and over who have a monthly income of $2,096 or less.

“The purpose of the program is to promote local farmers by expanding their sales at the farmer markets,” said Care and Nutrition Coordinator Elizabeth Beckwith. “And to help foster healthy communities through eating the consumption of locally grown foods, and fruits and vegetables.” Beckwith continued.

This year, the coupon books will be worth $25, as opposed to the $20 books in previous years. The coupons can be used at various farmer markets including the East Side, Wisner, and Grove markets in Elmira.

The coupon books are first come, first serve. If you are unable to make the drive-through event, books will be available at the Department of Aging and Long Term Care.