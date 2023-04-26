ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – This Thursday Chemung County will be hosting a job fair, there will be numerous job positions open including at the Sheriff’s office and the Chemung County nursing facility.

“it’s a wonderful opportunity to not only work and expand your skillset but also be able to provide everyday value to the community,” the Director of public works from Chemung County Kevin Adams said.

The job fair is to be held at the Chemung County nursing facility on April 27th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“There will be six departments on site along with other departments that may have jobs as well…so bring your resume and willingness to meet with our departments,” Adams said.