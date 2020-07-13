Chemung County hosts online auction for tax-foreclosed properties

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for the County’s tax-foreclosed real estate properties. The online auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International began on July 10 at 12 PM and will continue until Thursday, July 23 at 10AM.

There are over 85 residential, commercial, and vacant lot properties up for auction for this online-only event. Jennifer Furman, Chemung County Treasurer comments on the online-only platform and its benefits.

“We think it’s going to work well. Chemung County is pleased to partner with Auctions International to conduct our real property tax auction online this year as an accommodation due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. The auction is open through June 23rd, 2020, so there is ample time for potential buyers to evaluate properties prior to bidding.”

“This is the new normal for now,” states RJ Klisiewicz, Operations Manager for Auctions International. “This online only auction platform and process offers Chemung County the best possible alternative to achieve the same results of a successful live real estate auction while keeping all who are involved safe. As a company we will continue to develop innovative solutions to ensure auction success for all of our clients.”

To participate in this online auction, all interested parties must complete an online bidder registration packet and create an online bidding account with Auctions International. Links to download both are on the Auctions International website.

Once completed, potential bidders must mail their packet (and required documentation) to: Auctions International, Inc., 11167 Big Tree Rd, East Aurora, NY 14052.

Packets must be received by 4 PM, July 21, or they will not be allowed to bid. There are no exceptions.

For further information and links to the full property list including detailed descriptions and photographs of each item visit www.chemungcountyny.gov and Auctions International at www.auctionsinternational.com