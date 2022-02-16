Chemung County launches new Website

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Chemung County has launched its new website.

The new website brings new security and accessibility features as well as a broader platform for future communications within the county according to county officials. The main goals of the website, under the direction of County Executive, Chris Moss, are to improve the overall accessibility of all information no matter what form of technology you are accessing it on and improve the overall timeliness of information.

Kevin Adams, the Director of Public Information of Chemung County said, “The website is not so much a website, but a portal for the citizens of Chemung county. For them to be able to get the latest information but also access our county services in the most efficient and easy ways possible.”