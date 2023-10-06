ELMIRA, N.Y. — Law enforcement from local police departments devoted their time outside of work to give back to the community. In collaboration with the Chemung County Habitat for Humanity, officers and sheriffs deputies in Chemung County participated in hard labor for a good cause.

They worked together building a home near Elmira Heights to lay down the grass roots for property renewal. The house is erected to have four bedrooms and two bathrooms and is estimated to be completed by the Summer of 2024.

Executive Director, Emily Barrett, of the Chemung County Habit for Humanity said “It’s just a great showing of faith on both ends. It’s a huge investment for people to give up their time, their days off, to come out and volunteer.”

For the people in blue, it was about the service to the community and showing that there were other ways to contribute than wearing the badge and uniform.

Chief Michael Suhey of the Village of Horseheads Police Department said “This is just a glimpse of all the things that goes on behind the scenes for everyday police officers and deputy sheriffs. We’re kind of in the background doing these things for our community, because we are part of the community.”

The home will be occupied by a family of four and work will continue through the Winter to be ready for Summer of 2024.