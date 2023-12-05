ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – By a difference of one vote, a motion to eliminate a 3% pay raise for Chemung County Legislators failed 7 to 8. The motion was introduced Monday night by Democrat Minority Leader William McCarthy. It happened during a special meeting to adopt changes to the Chemung County Executive’s 2024 Budget Proposal. The changes were recommended by the legislature’s Budget Committee.

The Chemung County Legislature includes 13 republicans and 2 democrats.

“I would like to have the ability to vote no on the amendment to have a salary increase” McCarthy said. Mr. McCarthy represents District 12, which includes the City of Elmira and Town of Southport.

“I like this budget very much so. I just did not like the amendments to have salary increases,” McCarthy said.

The 2024 budget proposal includes a property tax rate increase of 2.8%. The increase comes after property tax rates dropped by more than 28% in 2023. In his initial budget proposal unveiled on Nov. 6th, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss recommended no pay increases for Legislators. A County official told 18 News legislators received a 4% raise last year.

Being a Chemung County Legislator is a part-time position. If approved, the Chairman would see a raise from $42,217 to $43,484. Legislators would see their salaries increase from $17,591 to $18,119.

“I agree with Bill, and I agree with a bunch of legislators here. “But, we’ve had such a great year as a legislature. We’ve done a lot of great things. Everybody on this legislature has done a great job, and, this isn’t us,” said District 2 Legislator Michael Saglibene, who represents Big Flats.

“To take a salary increase when we’re raising taxes 2.8 percent, that’s not us. We don’t need this increase to confirm the job we’ve done. We know we’ve all done a great job. I don’t know why we would even go down this road.”

No other legislators spoke up in favor or against the pay raises. 6 republicans joined democrat minority leader McCarthy in voting to eliminate the increase. The only other democrat, District 11 Legislator Brent Stermer, voted to keep the raises. The motion to eliminate the pay raise failed by one vote.

We reached out to all 15 legislators for a comment on how they voted. In an email, Chairman Mark Margeson, who voted in favor of the raises, said “I currently have no comment.”

First District Legislator Lawana Morse, who represents the towns of Catlin and Veteran, told 18 News she “doesn’t agree with being able to vote on these raises each year. I will be donating my raise to a local non-profit and would like to encourage all others on the legislature to publicly join me.”

18 News did not hear back from other legislators or County Executive Chris Moss prior to this publication. The full legislature will hold another vote on the budget and pay raises next Monday. The County Executive has the power to veto the legislature’s budget amendments. In a prior report, Mr. Moss stated he doesn’t think legislators should be giving themselves raises when a property tax increase is being considered. However, he said he would not stand in the way of legislators voting for their own increase.