Chemung County man indicted on drug and weapon charges

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A Chemung County man has been indicted on criminal weapons and drug charges.

Shaquel Whitaker has been indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on two counts of drug charges and five counts of criminal weapon possession charges.

On December 2, 2021, Whitaker was found to be in possession of cocaine with the intent to sell it, along with multiple illegal firearms.

The firearms were two .380 caliber Taurus Curve semi-automatic pistols, both loaded with ammunition, and two 9mm semi-automatic pistols, also loaded with ammunition.

Whitaker was in possession of a 31 round capacity magazine as well that contained ammunition.