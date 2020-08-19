Chemung County Nursing Facility Open to Visits this Week

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Nursing Facility has completed the state mandatory 28 day waiting period after a positive employee case. All resident COVID-19 tests were negative and all staff continues to be tested weekly.

The Nursing Facility will resume outdoor visitation for families beginning Thursday, August 20.

At this time, all initially canceled appointments have been contacted for rescheduling. Additional visits may be booked beginning Monday, August 24.

To schedule your visit please call (607) 737-2001 during the hours of 8:00-12:00 and 1:00-4:00 Monday through Friday.

At this time, families will have to limit their visits to every other week in an effort to provide each resident an opportunity to see their loved ones.

Chemung County Nursing Facility would like to thank the hard work of the employees to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as the Health Department, County Executive Office, and resident families who have been supportive during this time.