Chemung County offers more free COVID testing to residents

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -Chemung County is striving to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay with another COVID testing event.

The Chemung County Health Department is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing, December 22 nd, and 29th.

The free testing will be this coming Tuesday from 9 am- 3:30 pm, located at the First Baptist Church in the Village of Horseheads.

Pre-registration is a must, along with identification on hand.

Registration for the December 29th testing will not be available until after December 22nd.

More information on testing can be found on the county website.