Chemung County offers more free COVID testing to residents

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) -Chemung County is striving to keep the spread of the coronavirus at bay with another COVID testing event.

The Chemung County Health Department is offering free rapid COVID-19 testing, December 22 nd, and 29th.

The free testing will be this coming Tuesday from 9 am- 3:30 pm, located at the First Baptist Church in the Village of Horseheads.

Pre-registration is a must, along with identification on hand.

Registration for the December 29th testing will not be available until after December 22nd.

More information on testing can be found on the county website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now