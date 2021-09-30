Chemung County Pistol Permit Office hours, applications

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 14: A row of Glock handguns are seen on day one of the DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) exhibition at ExCel on September 14, 2021 in London, England. The four day event sees over 1,000 defence, technology and security manufacturers display their latest developments to Governments and security companies from around the world. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Pistol Permit Office at 203 William Street in Elmira is currently open by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment with the Chemung County Pistol Permit Office, visit the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office website to purchase a pistol permit application or for other pistol permit inquiries.

The fee for the pistol permit application is $15 each, exact change and cash only. Fingerprinting will be scheduled once the pistol permit application is submitted.

Pistol Permit Safety/Training Classes :

Classes are required for any current pistol license holder seeking an upgrade to UNRESTRICTED, as well as new applicants seeking an UNRESTRICTED pistol license.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is offering the required pistol permit course classes for both NYS and Bradford County, PA residents. Residents cannot register for the safety class until a completed application is on file with the pistol permit office.

Chemung County Pistol Permit office hours

The Pistol Permit Office’s regular hours are Monday thru Thursday, 8:30 AM to 2:00 PM and 3:15 PM to 4:00 p.m., and is closed on Fridays and Holidays.

All questions concerning :

1) Application for a new license

2) Upgrade of a current license

3) Transfer either into or out of this county

4) Amendments to a current license (buy/sell)

5) Co-registering of weapons

Fees involved in acquiring a permit are to be paid with cash only. Applications must be purchased in the Chemung County Pistol Permit Office.

Application: $15.00

Fingerprints: $107.00

Amendments: $3.00

Purchase Coupon: $1.00

Transfers: $5.00

Issuance/Update Permit Fee: $ 25.00

Pistol Permit/Safety Training Class: $21.00

Any related questions or concerns are to be directed to the Pistol Permit Clerk Amanda Lord at alord@chemungcountyny.gov