Chemung County Police Reform and Reinvention Committee holds its first meeting

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Chemung County officials are continuing to reform police policies in the area with the help of the local community.

The Chemung County Police Reform and Reinvention Committee held its first town hall meeting on Wednesday, November 18, via zoom.

The meeting was held between county residents interested in seeing a positive change in the community.

There will also be additional town hall meetings scheduled in the future, where people can join as well to add their input to how policies change in law enforcement can help better both sides.

If you have any questions you would like answered during the town hall, please email them in advance to policereform@chemungcountyny.gov. You can also find up-to-date information on Chemung County’s efforts involving Executive Order 203 on the county’s website.