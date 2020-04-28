Chemung County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 52 recoveries

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County has officially reported three new cases of COVID-19.
Here are the official numbers:
Total Tests Completed: 1415
Test Results Pending: 139
Confirmed Cases: 96
Hospitalized: 2
Recovered: 52
Deaths: 1
Here are the official numbers by individual location:
City of Elmira- 21
Big Flats- 7
Town of Catlin: 1
Town of Chemung- 3
Town of Elmira- 11
Town of Erin- 4
Town of Horseheads- 10
Town of Southport- 3
Village of Van Etten- 1
Village of Elmira Heights- 4
Village of Veteran- 8
Village of Horseheads- 7
Village of Wellsburg- 1
18 News will continue to update you as more information and statistics become available to us on COVID-19.