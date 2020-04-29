Chemung County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 54 recovered

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- On Wednesday April 29, at about 7AM, the Corning Police Department received a report from a northside resident that their tires had been slashed. Officers responded and began an investigation.

During the investigation, Officers patrolled the City’s northside residential area closest to the Village of Riverside and located nearly 20 other vehicles that had tires also ruined by criminal mischief.