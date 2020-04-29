Live Now
Chemung County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 54 recovered

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County has officially reported three new cases of COVID-19.

Here are the official numbers:

Total Tests Completed: 1463

Test Results Pending: 171

Confirmed Cases: 99

Hospitalized: 3

Recovered: 54

Deaths: 1

Here are the official numbers by individual location:

City of Elmira- 24

Big Flats- 7

Town of Catlin: 1

Town of Chemung- 3

Town of Elmira- 11

Town of Erin- 3

Town of Horseheads- 13

Town of Southport- 16

Village of Van Etten- 1

Village of Elmira Heights- 7

Village of Veteran- 3

Village of Horseheads- 8

Village of Wellsburg- 2

18 News will continue to update you as more information and statistics become available to us on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

