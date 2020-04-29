Chemung County reports 3 new cases of COVID-19, 54 recovered

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM-TV)- Chemung County has officially reported three new cases of COVID-19.
Here are the official numbers:
Total Tests Completed: 1463
Test Results Pending: 171
Confirmed Cases: 99
Hospitalized: 3
Recovered: 54
Deaths: 1
Here are the official numbers by individual location:
City of Elmira- 24
Big Flats- 7
Town of Catlin: 1
Town of Chemung- 3
Town of Elmira- 11
Town of Erin- 3
Town of Horseheads- 13
Town of Southport- 16
Village of Van Etten- 1
Village of Elmira Heights- 7
Village of Veteran- 3
Village of Horseheads- 8
Village of Wellsburg- 2
18 News will continue to update you as more information and statistics become available to us on COVID-19.