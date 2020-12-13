Chemung County reports 4 COVID-19 related deaths

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Chemung County has reported four additional COVID-19 related deaths, setting the county’s new death toll at 54.

According to their obituaries posted online, one woman was a 95-year-old resident at Elcor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Horseheads, who passed away at Arnot Ogden Hospital.

Another was an 89-year-old Horseheads native who was a resident of Bethany Village who also passed away at Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

The age and whereabouts of the other deceased have not yet been confirmed at this time.

According to the Chemung County dashboard, the county currently has 124 active cases of COVID-19 with 50 new cases reported on Saturday and 43 hospitalizations.