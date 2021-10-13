Chemung County residents hold rally at Hazlett Building in Elmira to become constitutional county

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the controversy over the state’s vaccination mandate continues, some members of the community gathered in Elmira for what they were calling a rally for freedom. Residents stood in front of the Hazlett building Tuesday, October 12th, 2021, where they called for Chemung county to become a constitutional county.

Organizers felt the need to voice their concerns after feeling neglected by county legislators.

“I feel like we’ve been silenced. It starts with the mandate of the masks and, it’s a trick-down effect of the vaccine,” said Kristen Williams Constitutional rally organizer “I think this has been happening little by little and, I think it’s going to take little by little to get it back to the freedoms that we once had.”

Legislative Chairman Dave Manchester shared that the group was invited to submit their concerns in writing to the county legislature for their consideration before the rally.