CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Several roads in the county and city are expected to be repaved by the end of September.

Residents in the community have raised concerns that the roads are getting worse and are happy that riding around will not only be safer for vehicles but pedestrians as well.

“I have been here for 23 years, and this road has not been fixed, they have all these cracks, and the leaves grow out of them. We need it done for the handicap people too” said Jim Savino, a Chemung County Resident.

According to The Chemung County Department of Public Work the roads that will undergo construction are: