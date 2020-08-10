Chemung County sees spike in positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM-TV)- The Chemung County Health Department is currently investigating 8 individuals who tested positive for the coronavirus from an event that was held on 07/08/2020. The investigation has discovered that the index case was an individual who traveled to Chemung County from North Carolina to attend an event and has since returned home. Unfortunately, multiple individuals were exposed due to the lack of proper social distancing and face coverings.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss and Public Health Director Peter Buzzetti would like to remind all residents about the importance of proper social distancing and face coverings, and more importantly, having contact with individuals from states that are currently reporting record high positive cases of COVID-19.

As seen in this investigation, it only takes one individual to infect several others just from attending an event where social distancing and face coverings are not being strictly adhered to. Overall, Chemung County and the Southern Tier Region continue to have some of the lowest numbers in the state. Chemung County is urging residents to continue to remain vigilant due to how easily the virus can be spread quickly throughout the area.

If you have any questions you can contact the Chemung County Health Department or go to the COVID-19 portion of the website.