Chemung County Sheriff’s Office adds new boater safety class

CHEMUNG COUNTY (WETM) – Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is offering classes to ensure that you’re safe when out on the water.

The class will be limited to twenty-five attendees. The class is available for children to attend the class at the age of ten by the date of the lesson. Other requirements in

the near future include anyone operating any watercraft will be expected to have a license.

You can find your birth year to see when the course is required:

Born after Jan. 1, 1993, must complete a safety course beginning in 2020.

Born after Jan. 1, 1988, must complete a safety course beginning in 2022.

Born after Jan. 1, 1983, must complete a safety course beginning in 2023.

Born after Jan. 1, 1978, must complete a safety course beginning in 2024.

The requirement would extend to all motorboat operators beginning in 2025, regardless of age.

There will be no fee to attend the class. The class will be held on Saturday, June 12 at the Golden Glow Fire Department from 8:30 am to 4 pm and a thirty (30) minute lunch break for people to eat. All attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drink with them. The Fire Department will have hot dogs for sale on the day of the class.

If anyone is interested in attending any of the classes you can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 607-737-2987 ext. 74104. As a reminder, please keep in mind that the class size will be limited to twenty-five (25) students on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must be pre-registered to attend the class.