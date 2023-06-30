ELMIRA, NY. (WETM) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has received the 2023 Secretary of Defense Support Freedom Award. It is the highest recognition given by the U.S. Government to employers for supporting employees who are also active-duty National Guard or Army Reserves.

“I think it’s a great thing,” said Lieutenant Richard Mathews, who nominated the Sheriff’s Office for the recognition. “As service members, when you’re in the guard or reserve, one of the things you do is you take a lot of time off from work. The military requires more and more of its soldiers, especially as you progress through the ranks, or in different jobs. When you’re doing that, your employer still has to move on without you. After serving 16 and a half years with the Sheriff’s Office, and over 20 years in the Reserves, one of the things you recognize, is your employer is going through this with you. When your employer is going through that with you, you want to recognize them.”

“When you get into the military, a lot of people think the Reserves or National Guard are one weekend a month, two weeks a year, but it’s not,” said Lt. Mathews. “In a lot of the jobs you are asked to do more and more, whether it’s through professional military education, whether it’s through field exercises, or other training exercises, online activities, it’s more than that one weekend a month or two weekends a year. You’re spending more and more time, actually away from your civilian employer to accommodate that military career or to progress in that military career. So, what you think is a weekend a month or two weekends a year could be a lot more time.”

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office says it currently has 6 members who are active duty National Guard or Army Reserves. Twenty other members of the Sheriff’s Office are retired military.

“It’s huge, we ask a lot more of our service members,” said Hy Taylor, Military Outreach Coordinator for the Department of Defense in New York. “They do annual training, but they also do training for when they get advancement and promotion, and they also have deployments, like deployments to Africa, Kuwait, and what is happening in Ukraine right now. So, they ask a lot of times to call on Reserve and National Guard members to fill the shoes because we just don’t have enough service members.”