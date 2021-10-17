Chemung County SPCA organizes a Howl-O-Ween fundraiser in Corning

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The corning community and their pets embraced the Halloween theme in the form of a fundraiser. Corning residents brought their fur babies together in style to celebrate the Howl-O-Ween happy hour. The event was sponsored by Corning Credit Union and Iron Flamingo Brewery.

The Halloween-themed pet celebration is not just about fundraising for the humane society but also bringing awareness to how people can assist the Chemung county SPCA as they strive to help local animals.

“Every $1 of every beer bought goes straight to the Sherman county SPCA, we’ve got some raffles going with the corn and credit union, we’ve got a 5050 raffles, we’ve got our SPC a little table there so, we’re selling some of our merges some of our gear and, we have a cute little guess how many candy corns are in the jar thing going on and, the winner gets a prize,” Jaime Wolf, Media Relations Coordinator for Chemung County SPCA

Now that the event has garnered support amongst the local community, the plan is to make an annual fundraiser.

“We would love to make this an annual event for sure, for sure, the more support we can get, the more people to come out, drink some beers, save some money and, save some animals are down,” Ben Mauer, Head brewer, Iron Flamingo Brewery

Although there were no adoptable animals on sight for this event, the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA still could use your help with proving a home for the animals as the winter months arrive.

To donate or adopt a pet, visit the Chemung County Humane Society and SPCA website.