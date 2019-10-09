GoFundMe created for Matt Guagliardo’s recovery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A GoFundMe for Matt Guagliardo, a long-time contributor with the Chemung County SPCA, has been created to help manage medical bills.

Matt, who suffers from Lyme Disease, has limited use of his legs due to nerve damage. Recently he suffered a fall in his house, breaking two of the vertebrae in his spine.

The following is from the GoFundMe Page:

He has been in rehab for nearly a month at St Joseph’s where he’s been working with physical and occupational therapists to retrain his body. He has been making steady progress each day but will need to continue therapy in-home when discharged until he can be fully independent again.



As you can imagine, Matt’s medical bills are stacking up, and we’re looking to his friends and family to help out the way he has helped out so many through his various civic activities. Any donation is greatly appreciated and we’re wishing Matt a very speedy recovery! GoFundMe-Matt Guagliardo’s Recovery

The GoFundMe has almost reached its $5,000 goal. If you would like to donate, you can do so at the link here.

You can learn more about Matt in the profile piece that will air in early November.