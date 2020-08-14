Chemung County will host another free milk giveaway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County AG promotions and Chemung County Executive’s Office are teaming up again for a free milk giveaway.

The giveaway will start from 9:30 am until everything is gone.

They will be at two locations, 299 S. Main Street (The Old Tops Plaza) and 103 Washington street ( Chemung County Health Department).

During the giveaway, participants will receive a free gallon of milk and a cheese coupon.

The giveaway will be on August 19, beginning at 9: 30 am and is a drive-thru or walk-up event.