Chemung County Health Department will host free COVID drive-thru testing site

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County residents can get a COVID-19 test for free starting this Monday.

The Chemung County Health Department, and the New York State Department of Health, will be offering a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing to Chemung County residents due to our recent increase in cases.

To be tested, you must preregister, fill in the required information, wear a mask, and have a photo ID. Those that live in the same household need to register separately.

Testing will be offered from noon to 6 pm on Monday, September 21, and from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday, 9/22, and Wednesday, 9/23.

Participants must stay the car with windows up at all times, with photo ID placed on the dashboard.

Testing for COVID-19 leads to quick identification of cases and immediate isolation of the person to prevent further spread in our community.

Testing at the Chemung County Fairgrounds is free it does not require a doctor’s order the CCHD or NYSDOH will notify you with results in about two to four days.

According to health officials, it is possible to have COVID-19 with minimal or even no symptoms at all. That is why people must receive testing.