Chemung Financial: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (AP) _ Chemung Financial Corp. (CHMG) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $2 million.

The Elmira, New York-based bank said it had earnings of 40 cents per share.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $21.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.1 million, falling short of Street forecasts.

Anders M. Tomson, Chemung Financial Corporation CEO, stated:

“The results for the 3rd quarter were materially impacted by the $4.2 million participation loan impairment highlighted in our 8-K dated September 12, 2019. We continue to work with law enforcement and the lead bank in an attempt to seek recovery from the borrower. The net results for the quarter overshadow our strong core earnings performance. Net interest income for the third quarter increased from the prior quarter and our interest margin remains strong at 3.63%, reflective of our low 60 basis point cost of interest bearing deposits. Our efficiency ratio improved from the second quarter, as did our non-interest expense to average assets ratio. While we are all disappointed in our credit events this year, we believe that they are not a reflection of the overall quality of our loan portfolio. We remain laser focused on our longer term tactical and strategic plan and committed to our high touch community banking service model while continuing to grow tangible book value per share and capital.“

Chemung Financial shares have climbed 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Friday, shares hit $43.77, a rise of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.