Chemung Fire District reflects in Remembrance of 9/11

Chemung, N.Y. (WETM) – As part of the 20th anniversary, the Chemung fire department reflected on the tragedy that impacted so many lives this morning.

The purpose of this event was to allow the voices within the community to share their thoughts on 9/11.

“I called it a reflection because rather than a memorial service or remembrance because we felt that anybody that was old enough already, can remember, 911, and those that died unfortunately when memorialized already so we wanted to give an opportunity for our response, family, as well as a community to reflect on the changes that have occurred and how that impacted all of our lives,” said Robert Barnes, Retired Fire Chief

Following the ceremony, the fire department served food and refreshments while attendees continued to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.