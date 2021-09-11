Chemung Fire District reflects in Remembrance of 9/11

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chemung, N.Y. (WETM) – As part of the 20th anniversary, the Chemung fire department reflected on the tragedy that impacted so many lives this morning.

The purpose of this event was to allow the voices within the community to share their thoughts on 9/11.

“I called it a reflection because rather than a memorial service or remembrance because we felt that anybody that was old enough already, can remember, 911, and those that died unfortunately when memorialized already so we wanted to give an opportunity for our response, family, as well as a community to reflect on the changes that have occurred and how that impacted all of our lives,” said Robert Barnes, Retired Fire Chief

Following the ceremony, the fire department served food and refreshments while attendees continued to reflect on the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now