Chemung Schuyler Steuben Workforce New York is continuing their mission to build the future of our youth

(WETM-TV)- Chemung Schuyler Steuben Workforce New York (CSSWFNY) is a workforce development organization dedicated to assisting individuals with greater employment opportunities.

They are committed to assisting individuals within our community as they search for career opportunities, continue their education or begin vocational training.

Their services are available to businesses and job seekers of all ages.

They offer a variety of programs including workshops, resume building and training opportunities.

Their Youth Services Navigators are committed to serving the needs of our Emerging Workforce between the ages of 16-24.

For more information you can visit their website at CSSWFNY.com or contact them by phone at 607-937-8337.

For questions or concerns also feel free to contact:

Keith Guthrie

keith.guthrie@csswfny.com

Emerging Workforce Program Lead

CSS Workforce New York

607-346-2413