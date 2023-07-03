BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Chris Collins is looking at another possible run for federal office.

After representing a portion of western New York in Congress for years, Collins admitted to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to the FBI before being pardoned by former president Donald Trump.

Now living in Florida, News 4 has learned that Collins is seeking a seat in the House of Representatives once again, on the condition that the current representative of Florida’s 19th Congressional District pursues a run for Governor or Senate. The 19th District includes Naples and Fort Myers, and is currently represented by fellow Republican and former New Yorker Byron Donalds.

One of Trump’s earliest supporters, Collins was convicted of the insider trading case against him in 2019 and sentenced to 26 months in federal prison. The start of his sentence was pushed back all the way to October 2020 after his legal representatives filed a document saying Collins, who was 70 at the time and suffers from asthma, was at an “unjustifiable risk” of catching COVID-19 in prison.

While serving time in the state he currently lives, Collins was released early in December 2020 after receiving one of the former president’s end-of-term pardons. Collins then resurfaced on social media the following month with a video bearing the hashtags “#PrisonReform” and “#BusinessCoach.”

Before resigning in 2019, Collins was first elected to Congress in 2012 and re-elected three times in 2014, 2016 and 2018. A timeline of events up to October 2019 surrounding the case against Collins can be found here.