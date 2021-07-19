Christmas in July: Steele Memorial Library is giving out free DIYs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – From Twain to Hemingway, the Steele Memorial Library has been bringing family entertainment to Elmira since 1899. This summer, the Steele Memorial Library has been celebrating summer with the community by giving out grab-and-go DIY projects.

At the start of the pandemic, the library had to close its doors to the public. However, with more mandates being lifted, more activities have started back up. This summer, the library revamped its Summer Reading Program.

While there are currently no in-person activities on the books, there are DIY projects from the Summer Reading Program available to be picked up to do at home each week until August 6th.

The projects are available for the whole family. Supply is limited and will be distributed on a first come first serve basis.

Week of July 19: Paper Pine Cones

Week of July 26: Hummingbird Swings

Week of August 2: Decorative Succulent Planters

For more information about The Steele Memorial Library, visit their website or call (607) 733-9173