ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The ‘Citizens Cascade’ on Riverfront Park is flowing again as people mark 51 years since the catastrophic flood triggered by Hurricane Agnes in 1972. Crews turned the water pumps back on Friday, as they removed leaves and debris.

Kyle Sullivan, the Supervisor of the Department of Buildings & Grounds, told 18 News it normally takes a day or two for the pools to fill up. The cascade should start flowing early next week.

Dedicated by New York Governor Hugh L. Carey on August 9th, 1977, a plaque near the cascade reads:

“Created to honor the people of Elmira for their spirit and determination to restore and beautify the Queen City after the devastating flood of June 23, 1972. This is our hometown and nothing under God will take it from us.”

18 News also spoke with Mayor Dan Mandell and flood survivor Jody Rohde about their experiences during the ’72 flood. Mayor Mandell was 10 years old at the time.

“Of course, we didn’t have social media and all that during that time, so there was a lot of uncertainty about what was going on. My dad owned a business, Mandell’s Tavern, he had just bought it back in March of 72. And next thing, you know, the river went over. People were calling each other on the telephone back then or stopping over and saying the river is going over.”

“How did your father’s business fare, the tavern?” asked 18 News reporter Nicolas Dubina.

“Not well, actually,” said Mayor Mandell with a laugh. “It took the pool table and ran it out the front door, never to be seen from again.”

“It looked like somebody opened up a fire hydrant” said flood survivor Jody Rohde, who was 13 years old at the time. “The water was coming around between the curbing, then it came up over everybody’s yards, and it got pretty crazy.”

“We didn’t know what to expect. It just kept getting worse and worse and we had to move and there were police all over the place,” said Rohde. “I can remember when everything settled down, they let us come back. I think it was a couple of days later and the yard was all mud and there was a safe in our side yard and I believe it was from the Chemung Canal bank. I remember they came along with a flatbed truck and a crane to get it out of the yard and hauled away. There were paint cans all over, everything was a mess. It was horrible. I can remember my parents in the house crying when they went in because they didn’t know where to start. Everything was just destroyed.”

“It’s been a slow recovery, let’s face it,” said Mayor Mandell. “There were some decisions made that probably could have been done differently. I mean, Monday morning quarterbacking and hindsight is 2020. We are still somewhat recovering but we’re forging ahead, we are.”

“In just over eight years, we’ve seen over $200 million in development. We have more development coming and we’re going to keep improving our neighborhoods and bring us back, not the same that we were before the flood, but we’re going to be back as good as Elmira can be, which will be excellent.”