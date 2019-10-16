City council tables discussion about Maxwell Firehouse

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) City council was expected to turn over the fire station on Maxwell place to an architectural firm at meeting on Tuesday, but the discussion was tabled.

Maxwell firehouse has been standing since 1897 but has been vandalized in the last few days. In an effort to keep this building maintained, the sell would turn the firehouse into an office space for people of the community to work.

In an effort to get rid of the building the city is considering selling it to Johnson-Schmidt architect firm for a dollar.

Brent Stermer, 2nd district councilman said that the firehouse has been a very important part of Elmira, so the sell of this building would mean a very big change for the community, calling it an “architectural gem.”