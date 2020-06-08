City of Albany to start reopening reopen public buildings by appointment

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan announced Monday that City Hall will start reopening to the public by appointment only.

Although phase two of reopening is underway in the Capital Region, Sheehan encouraged residents to keep using online and phone services where possible.

Some departments will stay closed to the public for now due to staffing limitations, and masks are required to enter city buildings. If available, in-person services are by appointment only at the following departments:

City Treasurer’s Office: (518) 434-5036

Parking Violations Bureau: (518) 434-5006

City Clerk: (518) 434-5085

Vital Statistics: (518) 435-5045

Department of Assessment: (518) 434-5155

Corporate Counsel: (518) 434-5050

General Services: (518) 434-2489

Community Development Agency: (518) 434-5265

Department of Youth & Workforce Services: (518) 242-8239

For more detailed information about what services are available at which departments via which methods, visit the city’s website.