City of Corning set for its summer programs

CORNING, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Parks and Recreation Department will be starting its Summer Programs on Monday, July 20. Due to social distancing guidelines, the programs will be operated slightly differently this year.

The Summer Parks Program will operate Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the following locations Denison Park Pool Pavilion, Stewart Park Pavilion and William Street Park Pavilion. The program is open to City of Corning Residents age 6 – 11.

The Summer Tot Program will operate Monday – Thursday 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at the Hillvue Park Pavilion. This program is open to City of Corning Residents age 4 & 5.

Kids Camps will be reduced to a maximum of 10 participants per camp. City of Corning Residents will have priority over non-residents. We will be offering the following camps: Soccer Fundamentals, Tennis, Golf, Basketball, Disc Golf, Engineering and Environmental Sustainability.

A complete list of summer programs can be found on the City’s website at the bottom of the Recreation page. Please call the main office to register for the kid’s camps (607) 962-0340 Ext. 1125.

Participants will be subject to a daily health screening questioner prior to their admittance into the program. All participants are encouraged to bring a face covering and wear it when social distancing cannot be obtained. Participants should also bring their own beverage or water bottle to the programs.

“I am pleased that the City staff is resuming our parks programs while still meeting the Department of Health guidelines. It’s important for kids to be able to exercise and enjoy the outdoors after several months of being inside.” – Mayor Bill Boland.

“We are excited to be offering youth the opportunity to participate in fun summer recreational activities.” – Alex Hamilton, Recreation Director.

“A lot of work has gone into making sure we can run these programs within Department of Health guidelines. We want to make sure the kids are safe while having fun.” – Mark L Ryckman, City Manager.