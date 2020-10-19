City of Corning will host “Drive Halloween lane” at Denison Park

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Like places across the United States, Halloween is going to look a bit different because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Corning has canceled trick or treating but, according to The Leader, the city will host a “Drive Halloween Lane” event instead.

The event will replace the city’s traditional Great Pumpkin Hunt and Halloween activities in the ice rink due to COVID-19.

“Halloween Lane” will be for city resident families to enjoy from the safety of their vehicle.

Dension Park is going to become a drive-thru, full of spooky cool, and unique displays for children to enjoy.

According to The Leader, at the end of the drive-thru, each child will get a bag of candy.

The entrance to “Halloween Lane” will be off Market Street Extension and, vehicles will exit the event from Park Avenue.

The event will be at Dension Park in Corning from 6 pm-8 pm Halloween night.

To register for the free event, families must contact the Corning Recreation Department before 4 pm, October 28.

The contact information for this event is 962-0340 ext. 1125 or HalloweenLane@cityofcorning.com