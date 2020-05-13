City of Elmira accepting Lead Hazard and Healthy Homes Grant Program Applications from Landlords & Property Owners

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The City of Elmira announced the new Lead-Paint Hazard Reduction Program, funded by a $1.3 million Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes Grant received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The new program is for the purpose of removing lead paint and other health hazards in housing built prior to 1978.

Home Improvements may include lead paint removal for new windows, doors, interior and exterior paint, and limited funds for health and safety repairs.

The City of Elmira’s Department of Community Development is currently accepting applications from property owners.

The application can be accessed by going to the City of Elmira webpage and navigating to Community Devolvement Lead Hazard Control Program link on the left side or by using this link: https://www.cityofelmira.net/?page_id=4811.

Elmira Mayor Dan Mandell, “Lead exposure is a major health concern in our community. This program will greatly aid in eliminating lead exposure to our children and families in our community.”

Eligible property-owners can receive up to $20,000 in grant or loan assistance for allowable home improvements for lead and healthy homes.

A 10% project match is required for non-owner-occupied units. Occupants of the unit must be income-eligible for the property-owner to participate in the program.

Questions about the program can be directed to the Department of Community Development at 607-737-5691 or Mitra Pratt, Program Manager at mpratt@cityofelmira.net.