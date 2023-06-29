ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira City Council held a special meeting Thursday to approve the purchase of a new fire engine for $774,009.00. The money is coming from the Covid-19 American Rescue Plan passed in 2021. The Elmira Fire Department currently has a ladder truck and two engines, one in the northside and one in the southside. The new engine will replace the northside fire engine that is 10 years old. The 2013 engine will still be used as a reserve. The southside engine was purchased in 2020.

“Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper” purchased by City of Elmira, made by Pierce.

The new engine will replace this 2013 model that will still be used as a reserve

“It makes you feel good,” said Fire Chief Andrew Mallow. “Our reserves are getting old and we’re having mechanical problems with them. The engine this is replacing should still be good for us for about 10 years, so it should help us overall with our fleet.”

The new engine will be a ‘Heavy Duty Rescue Pumper’ made by Pierce, a company based in Wisconsin. The engine will be built at the company’s facility in Bradenton, Florida. Fire Truck makers are facing a backlog of orders. The new engine could up to two years to be delivered.

The City of Elmira says it held a special council meeting to approve the purchase to take advantage of a contract that reduced the price by up to $100,000 dollars. You can watch the special session below: