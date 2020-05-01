City of Elmira reopening businesses by appointment only

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Effective Monday, May 4, the City of Elmira will conduct business by appointment only, therefore you must call ahead to make an appointment.

Any persons not wearing a mask or face covering will not be allowed in any City building.

We encourage residents to conduct any business via phone or online to reduce in person interactions.

The City’s Sanitation pickup will remain the same and garbage will be picked up according to the regular schedule.

The following is a list of City Offices and phone numbers should you need to make an appointment:

Animal Shelter- 737-5767

Assessor- 737-5670

Buildings and Grounds- 737-5751

Chamberlain- 737-5662

City Clerk- 737-5672

City Manager/Mayor- 737-5644

Code Enforcement- 737-5718

Community Development- 737-5691

Fire Non-Emergency- 737-5714

Police Non-Emergency- 735-8600

Public Records- 737-5632

Public Works- 737-5750