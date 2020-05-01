City of Elmira reopening businesses by appointment only

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Effective Monday, May 4, the City of Elmira will conduct business by appointment only, therefore you must call ahead to make an appointment.
Any persons not wearing a mask or face covering will not be allowed in any City building.
We encourage residents to conduct any business via phone or online to reduce in person interactions.
The City’s Sanitation pickup will remain the same and garbage will be picked up according to the regular schedule.
The following is a list of City Offices and phone numbers should you need to make an appointment:
Animal Shelter- 737-5767
Assessor- 737-5670
Buildings and Grounds- 737-5751
Chamberlain- 737-5662
City Clerk- 737-5672
City Manager/Mayor- 737-5644
Code Enforcement- 737-5718
Community Development- 737-5691
Fire Non-Emergency- 737-5714
Police Non-Emergency- 735-8600
Public Records- 737-5632
Public Works- 737-5750